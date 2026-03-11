Yandex metrika counter

Gold rush meets grapes: Explorers snap up wineries

Photo credit: redmountainava.com

A gold exploration company has acquired several vineyards in western Victoria.

The price of gold has skyrocketed in recent months, while local growers say the wine industry has been damaged by oversupply, crippling tariffs and changing drinking habits, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aureka, the company that bought the vineyards, says it is hopeful a mining operation can be launched at the sites but that is not a certainty.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

