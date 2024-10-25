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Oruc Reis Vessel
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Oruc Reis Vessel
Turkiye sets sights on Somali energy reserves: A strategic move
25 Nov 2024-11:30
Turkish vessel arrives off Somalia for oil and gas exploration -
VIDEO
25 Oct 2024-16:58
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