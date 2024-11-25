Turkiye sets sights on Somali energy reserves: A strategic move

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Murad Samedov



Recent statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Energy Forum in Istanbul have underscored Turkiye's increasing efforts to expand its energy presence beyond national borders. The deployment of Turkiye's seismic research vessel, Oruç Reis, to explore oil and gas reserves off the coast of Somalia signals not only growing ambitions in the energy sector but also a strategic move to solidify its standing on the global stage.

Türkiye signed a deal with Somalia for hydrocarbon exploration in three blocks in the Somalian offshore. Photo: Anadolu Agency

This cooperation originated with a memorandum signed between Turkiye and Somalia in March 2024 , which later evolved into an intergovernmental agreement. Under its terms, Turkiye was granted the right to explore hydrocarbon reserves across three offshore Somali blocks covering approximately 5,000 square kilometers.The Oruç Reis vessel, equipped to perform an extensive range of scientific research, is a critical asset in this project. Previously, it successfully conducted surveys in Turkiye's waters, collecting data on offshore deposits across an area exceeding 23,000 square kilometers. The vessel’s advanced capabilities, including 3D seabed scanning, position it as a key instrument in advancing Ankara’s energy ambitions.Exploring oil and gas off Somalia’s coast is more than a geological undertaking; it represents a strategic investment in the future. If significant hydrocarbon reserves are discovered, Turkiye could secure access to new energy resources, potentially reducing its reliance on imported oil and gas.For Somalia, this partnership offers opportunities for economic growth—a critical need for a country recovering from decades of political instability. Turkiye’s involvement could foster infrastructure development, create jobs, and attract further investment in the region.However, this raises a valid question: do these plans genuinely consider the interests of Somalia's population? History offers many examples where resource wealth in developing countries led to impoverishment rather than prosperity.This project extends beyond economic benefits, becoming part of Turkiye’s broader geopolitical strategy. Ankara's energy diplomacy has long drawn the attention of the international community. Turkiye's assertive actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Oruç Reis has also conducted surveys, have previously heightened tensions with neighboring countries, including Greece and Cyprus.Now, Turkiye is expanding its influence in Africa, where it already holds a strong foothold through years of economic and humanitarian aid to Somalia. Examples include establishing a naval base in Mogadishu and providing training for Somali military personnel.This project strengthens Turkiye’s position in a resource-rich region that holds strategic importance for maritime routes. Africa is increasingly becoming a battleground for influence, and Turkiye is determined not to remain on the sidelines.Despite its ambitious nature, the project faces several significant challenges.First, Somali waters remain a high-risk zone due to piracy threats. Even with advanced security measures, operations in such conditions entail financial and logistical complexities.Second, Somalia's unstable political landscape could hinder long-term collaboration. Persistent divisions between the federal government and regional authorities pose risks to the project’s continuity.Lastly, environmental concerns loom large. Hydrocarbon exploration in ecologically sensitive areas, such as oceanic shelves, has drawn criticism from environmentalists. Will Turkiye be prepared to face international backlash if resource extraction leads to pollution or damage to marine ecosystems?The exploration of oil and gas off Somalia’s coast is not merely about seeking new energy resources. It is a component of Turkiye’s comprehensive strategy to enhance its global role through economic collaboration, energy diplomacy, and active participation in Africa’s development.Ankara is making it clear that it does not intend to confine itself to its geographic zone, positioning itself as a competitor to traditional players in Africa’s energy market, such as China, the United States, and the European Union.However, the question remains: will this partnership set an example of mutual benefit for Turkiye and Somalia, or will it become yet another case where geopolitical ambitions outweigh the long-term interests of local populations?The Oruç Reis project is a testament to Turkiye's growing confidence on the international stage. In the coming months, we are likely to hear further announcements of exploration successes, potentially bringing promising news. Yet, behind this success lies the complexity and multi-dimensional nature of the project, which intertwines economics, politics, security, and environmental concerns.Whether Turkiye can navigate these challenges effectively remains a question only time will answer.

