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Pandemic Treaty
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Editor’s note: Leyla Shirinova is a seasoned media professional with extensive experience in broadcast journalism and political communication. The views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the official position or editorial stance of News.Az.08 May 2026-09:18
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On Friday, World Health Organization member states announced they had extended talks on pathogen-sharing rules, raising uncertainty about when the pandemic treaty adopted last year will take effect.01 May 2026-23:42
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