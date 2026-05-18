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Patriot Mission
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Patriot Mission
Germany sends Patriot mission to Türkiye for NATO air defense
Germany will deploy a Patriot air defense unit to Türkiye in the coming weeks, officials said, as part of NATO’s plan to bolster security along its southeastern flank.
18 May 2026-23:47
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