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Tariff Impact
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Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday announced plans to cut up to 20% of its workforce as it reported widening annual losses, citing the impact of US tariffs and weak demand in China.25 Feb 2026-15:18
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Caterpillar reported a decline in its second-quarter profit, citing sluggish demand for construction equipment and increased costs linked to U.S. tariffs. The company’s adjusted earnings fell to $4.72 per share from $5.99 a year earlier.05 Aug 2025-14:48
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Japan's government issued a warning on Thursday about the "significant impact" that President Donald Trump's newly announced import tariffs on cars could have on its economic relationship with the United States and on global trade.27 Mar 2025-12:11
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