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Timor-leste
Tag:
Timor-leste
President of Timor-Leste congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
06 Mar 2024-11:24
President Ilham Aliyev: The fact that our countries are located far from each other should not prevent our cooperation
07 Mar 2023-10:33
Visit of President of Timor-Leste to Azerbaijan is an important step that will ensure the successful continuation of friendly relations - President Ilham Aliyev
07 Mar 2023-09:27
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta
07 Mar 2023-07:00
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