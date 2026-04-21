6.0 earthquake hits Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara

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A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, shaking parts of the East Nusa Tenggara province, according to authorities.

The quake hit in the afternoon with its epicenter located offshore, around 67 kilometers northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials confirmed that there is no tsunami threat following the tremor.

Residents across several areas reported feeling the quake, with the strongest shaking recorded in Atambua at intensity level III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.

Moderate tremors were also felt in Maumere, while lighter shaking reached Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding regions.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage, though assessments are still ongoing.

The region sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it prone to frequent seismic activity.

News.Az