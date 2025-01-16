Ceasefire with Hamas: A strategic pause or a dangerous concession?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas marks a significant, albeit contentious, development in their protracted conflict. While the cessation of hostilities may provide temporary respite for civilians on both sides, it raises pressing questions about Israel’s long-term security and the broader stability of the Middle East. The fundamental issue lies in the nature of Hamas itself: an organization whose charter explicitly calls for the destruction of Israel. This unwavering ideological commitment casts a long shadow over any prospects for sustainable peace and challenges the very notion of negotiating with such a group.

For decades, Hamas has relied on external funding to maintain its operations, much of which is channeled into military infrastructure rather than humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. Financial support from various sources in the Arab world, the West, and even the United States has allowed Hamas to build a formidable military apparatus. Reports from former Israeli military officials suggest that Hamas’s military capabilities now surpass those of many Middle Eastern states. This alarming development highlights the group’s capacity to wage war at any given moment, making any ceasefire inherently fragile.The current ceasefire agreement, while hailed by some as a step toward de-escalation, introduces several troubling dynamics. First and foremost, it enables Hamas to reestablish control over key territories in Gaza that were previously disrupted by Israeli military operations. This territorial regain will undoubtedly be used to fortify its presence, rebuild its infrastructure, and prepare for the next confrontation. Historically, humanitarian aid meant to alleviate civilian suffering has been diverted by Hamas to fund its military ambitions. Weapons, tunnels, and fortifications—the hallmarks of Hamas’s strategy—are likely to see a resurgence, undoing any short-term gains achieved by Israel.One particularly concerning aspect of this ceasefire is the fate of the Philadelphia Corridor, a critical smuggling route along the Gaza-Egypt border. If Hamas regains full access to this area, it will accelerate the flow of weapons and supplies, strengthening its arsenal for future conflicts. This poses a severe risk to Israeli security, as it undermines efforts to disrupt Hamas’s supply chains. The continued captivity of Israeli hostages by Hamas further compounds the sense of injustice, as it highlights the group’s ability to operate with impunity even amid ceasefire negotiations.From a strategic perspective, this agreement could be seen as a dangerous concession. By withdrawing from critical areas and allowing Hamas to rebuild, Israel risks facing an even stronger adversary in the near future. The ceasefire has inadvertently handed Hamas a propaganda victory, bolstering its image as a resilient force capable of withstanding one of the world’s most advanced militaries. This perception not only emboldens Hamas but also strengthens the resolve of other adversaries in the region, creating a ripple effect of instability.For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ceasefire represents a significant political and strategic setback. Domestically, the agreement has fueled criticism from both the left and the right, exposing fractures within Israel’s political landscape. The opposition has seized upon the deal as evidence of weak leadership, arguing that it compromises Israel’s security and emboldens its enemies. Internationally, the ceasefire has been framed as a victory for Hamas, which undermines Israel’s standing and complicates its efforts to secure broader support against terrorism.The implications extend beyond Israel’s immediate security concerns. A weakened Israeli position risks destabilizing regional alliances with nations such as Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states, which rely on Israel’s strength to counterbalance shared adversaries like Iran. Furthermore, the international community may interpret the ceasefire as validation of appeasement tactics toward terrorist organizations. Such a precedent could embolden groups with similar objectives, undermining global counterterrorism efforts and jeopardizing the security of other sovereign nations.Israel must confront an uncomfortable yet inescapable reality: no ceasefire or diplomatic negotiation can achieve lasting peace as long as Hamas remains ideologically committed to Israel’s destruction. The group’s actions—whether launching rockets, constructing tunnels, or taking hostages—are not anomalies but the direct result of its foundational principles. Until these principles are addressed, any truce will serve only as a temporary pause in an ongoing conflict, one that Hamas will reignite when it perceives the conditions to be favorable.This does not imply that Israel should abandon efforts to reduce violence or protect civilian lives. Rather, it underscores the need for a more comprehensive strategy, one that goes beyond temporary ceasefires and addresses the root causes of the conflict. Such a strategy might include intensifying military pressure to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure, leveraging international partnerships to cut off its funding sources, and engaging with moderate elements within Palestinian society to offer alternative pathways to peace.The lesson for Israel and its allies is clear. Peace with groups like Hamas is impossible as long as their core objectives remain unchanged. Diplomatic concessions, while often well-intentioned, risk emboldening those who seek Israel’s destruction. This is not merely a matter of national security but a test of Israel’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.As the ceasefire unfolds, Israel must remain vigilant. It must strengthen its defenses, reinforce its alliances, and prepare for the inevitability of future confrontations. The stakes are too high to rely on temporary solutions or half-measures. Only through a sustained, multifaceted approach can Israel hope to secure lasting peace and stability in a region fraught with challenges. Anything less risks perpetuating the cycle of violence and endangering the future of the Jewish state.

News.Az