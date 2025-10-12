"Don’t worry about China," Trump says, insisting President Xi "just had a bad moment"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans not to “worry” about China or its “highly respected” leader in a social media post addressing recent tensions, News.Az reports citing the Rawstory.

The president took to his own social media site, Truth Social, over the weekend, where he insisted there was nothing to worry about with China, a nation which Trump recently threatened with even more tariffs in an escalating trade dispute.

"Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!" Trump wrote Sunday. "Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT."

