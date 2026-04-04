At least 1 dead, 47 injured in incident at stadium in Peru's capital
Source: Reuters
At least one person died and 47 others were injured Friday night in an incident at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Peru's capital here, authorities said.
Visitors to the stadium were pushing each other due to a lack of space. The situation escalated when several people fell and were trampled by the crowd, causing multiple injuries and the death of one person who did not receive medical attention in time, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The Municipality of La Victoria, the district where the stadium is located, announced the closure of the stadium, adding that authorities are investigating who might have been responsible.
By Faig Mahmudov