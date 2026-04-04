Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites

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Israel is preparing to ​attack Iranian energy ‌facilities but is awaiting a green ​light from ​the United States, a ⁠senior Israeli ​defense official said ​on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would ​likely come ​within the next week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ‌comments ⁠came after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ​ultimatum, ​sharpening ⁠focus on whether Washington ​would back further ​Israeli ⁠military action against Iran.

News.Az