Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites
Photo: BBC
Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities but is awaiting a green light from the United States, a senior Israeli defense official said on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would likely come within the next week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum, sharpening focus on whether Washington would back further Israeli military action against Iran.
By Faig Mahmudov