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Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites

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Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites
Photo: BBC

Israel is preparing to ​attack Iranian energy ‌facilities but is awaiting a green ​light from ​the United States, a ⁠senior Israeli ​defense official said ​on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would ​likely come ​within the next week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ‌comments ⁠came after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ​ultimatum, ​sharpening ⁠focus on whether Washington ​would back further ​Israeli ⁠military action against Iran.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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