Senegal celebrates 66th independence anniversary with grand civil-military parade

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Senegal on Saturday marked the 66th anniversary of its independence with celebrations held across the country, highlighted by a grand civil-military parade presided over by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in the central city of Thies, about 70 km east of the country's capital, Dakar.

Thies is the first regional capital to host Senegal's national Independence Day celebrations outside Dakar under the government's "Independence Program," an initiative aimed at upgrading regional capitals that will take turns hosting future commemorations, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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This year's celebrations were held under the theme of the role of the defense and security forces in supporting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which Senegal will host from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. The event will be the first Olympic sports event ever held on African soil.

According to official figures released ahead of the ceremony, the parade brought together 22 military and paramilitary formations totaling 3,358 personnel, along with 25 civilian groups made up of 1,293 participants. The display also featured 11 aircraft, 265 vehicles and armored vehicles, 106 motorcycles, four boats and mounted units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Faye praised what he described as an "impeccable" parade and commended the strong sense of unity between civilians and the armed and security forces, saying the national celebration is a moment of national concord and cohesion.

Referring to the theme of this year's celebrations, he said Senegal would be ready to welcome the Olympic movement and the world of sport in a spirit of hospitality and humanism rooted in Senegalese tradition.

News.Az