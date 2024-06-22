UN highlights alarming humanitarian need in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN highlighted the alarming humanitarian need in Afghanistan, saying that more than 50% of the population require humanitarian assistance in the war-torn country, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Humanitarian needs in Afghanistan remain alarmingly high. More than 50% of the population – some 23.7 million people – require humanitarian assistance this year, the third highest number of people in need in the world," Lisa Doughten, head of the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division, said at a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.She emphasized the impacts of poverty, food insecurity, and climate change, saying: "1 in 4 Afghans are uncertain where their next meal will come from. Nearly 3 million children are experiencing acute levels of hunger."Doughten also noted the devastating effects of climate change, with more frequent extreme weather events and annual droughts predicted to become the norm by 2030."Efforts are already underway to establish anticipatory action programs... but these will need to be sufficiently staffed and funded to bear fruit," she said.She said that women and girls are "profoundly" impacted by the Taliban government, particularly the ban on girls' education, which is "fueling an increase in child marriage and early childbearing.""Reports of attempted suicides among women and girls are also increasing," she added.Despite challenges, 9.9 million people received assistance from January to March 2024, she said, adding that only 21% of the $3 billion needed for 2024 has been funded.She stressed the need for sustained assistance to support longer-term solutions, helping Afghans lift themselves out of poverty and withstand climate shocks.The UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, also told the council that the war-torn country remains in "crisis management mode" despite the de-facto authorities maintaining political stability."The stability in Afghanistan that the de-facto authorities have continued to maintain, despite what I perceive as growing signs of popular discontent, should not hide the fact that as an international community we are still in a crisis management mode," Otunbayeva said.Despite over 7 billion dollars in international aid, Afghanistan continues to face massive poverty and is ill-prepared for climate shocks."Afghanistan has a near zero carbon footprint but is the sixth most vulnerable country to climate change and the least prepared to address climate shock. International assistance resources are, unfortunately, decreasing, in part due to competing global demands on diminishing donor resources. The 2024 appeal of some three billion dollars is only 20% funded," she said.Despite political stability in Afghanistan, she expressed concern over the lack of political space for dissent.The envoy also condemned the ongoing restrictions on women and girls, who have now endured more than 1000 days out of school, leading to "growing levels of depression among women."She called for greater flexibility and political willingness ahead of the upcoming Doha meeting to address larger issues and alleviate uncertainties for the Afghan people.

News.Az