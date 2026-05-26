Al-Aqsa preacher warns of rising danger and urges urgent protection

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Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, has warned of increasing threats to the site and urged Arabs and Muslims to act urgently to protect Islamic holy places in occupied Jerusalem and resist what he described as Israeli attempts to change the status quo at the mosque, News.Az reports, citing Saba.



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In press statements on Monday, according to the Sanad News Agency, Sabri said that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing increasing and serious threats as a result of the ongoing violations by enemy forces and settlers.

News.Az