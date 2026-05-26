Norwegian aid group hit by Russian drone attack

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Norwegian People’s Aid says its mine-clearance office in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, was hit by a Russian drone strike, according to the humanitarian organization.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, but there has been extensive damage to vehicles and other equipment," said the organization's secretary-general, Raymond Johansen, in a press release, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Although there was no direct attack, several Russian drones crashed near the office, the organization writes.

"This shows that Russia does not take into account whether the targets are civilians or whether it concerns the important work of protecting civilian lives," Johansen continues.

Norwegian People's Aid has 400 employees in Ukraine and the organization is now working to resume operations.

News.Az