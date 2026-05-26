South Africa forms committee to probe possible impeachment of President Ramaphosa

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South Africa's National Assembly has announced the formation of a 31-member committee to investigate possible impeachment proceedings linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm incident, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a statement issued Monday by the National Assembly, the committee comprises 31 members nominated by 16 political parties in proportion to their parliamentary representation.

Two smaller parties, GOOD and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, indicated they would not participate, citing limited parliamentary representation and executive responsibilities of their sole members of parliament.

The African National Congress (ANC) holds nine seats on the committee, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with five, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with three, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with two.

Smaller parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, African Christian Democratic Party, United Democratic Movement, Rise Mzansi, Build One South Africa (BOSA), African Transformation Movement, Al-Jama-ah, National Colored Congress and United Africans Transformation, each hold one seat.

"The deadline for the submission of names by political parties was Friday. Almost all political parties met the deadline, except the ANC, which indicated that it would submit its names over the weekend," said the statement.

The ANC submitted nominees later than other parties, naming nine members and one alternate representative, including Dorries Eunice Mpapane, the chairperson of the Committee on the Presidency.

Other prominent members appointed to the committee include EFF leader Julius Malema, DA member of parliament Glynnis Breytenbach, MK Party member of parliament John Hlophe and BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane.

In an earlier statement issued on May 13, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said that the composition of the committee reflects both proportional representation and inclusivity to ensure participation of smaller parties.

The ad hoc committee will assess whether there are grounds under Section 89 of the Constitution to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president and will submit recommendations to the National Assembly after completing its inquiry.

The process follows a May 8 Constitutional Court ruling that the country's parliament acted unconstitutionally when it rejected an independent panel report on the Phala Phala matter involving Ramaphosa.

Following the ruling, Ramaphosa on May 11 addressed the nation, saying that he accepted and respected the ruling, reaffirming his firm commitment to the constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, while denying wrongdoing.

"Since a criminal complaint was laid against me in June 2022, I have consistently maintained that I have not stolen public money, committed any crime, nor violated my oath of office," he said.

The Phala Phala case stems from an alleged theft of about 580,000 U.S. dollars from Ramaphosa's private game farm in Limpopo Province in 2020, which later sparked public controversy over whether the funds were properly declared and reported to authorities.

An independent panel, chaired by former Constitutional Court judge Sandile Ngcobo, found prima facie evidence suggesting possible constitutional and legal breaches, including possible failures to declare foreign currency earnings, involvement in private business activities, failure to report the burglary to authorities and alleged improper conduct during subsequent investigations.

In December 2022, the National Assembly, where the ruling ANC commanded a majority, voted against proceeding with impeachment. The EFF and other opposition parties subsequently challenged the decision at the Constitutional Court.

Under South Africa's constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority in the 400-member National Assembly.

Analysts say that while the case continues to exert political pressure on Ramaphosa, the governing ANC and its coalition partners still retain sufficient parliamentary strength, making impeachment unlikely in the near term. However, it is expected to further intensify internal political dynamics within the party and may influence coalition stability and upcoming local elections.

News.Az