EU protests Russia’s warning of further Kyiv strikes

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The European Union (EU) has summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires to the EU on Tuesday following Russia’s warning of further strikes on the Ukrainian capital and its call for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv, according to European Commission foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Hipper described Russia’s remarks as “unacceptable,” News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its armed forces were conducting “consistent and systematic strikes” on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv, following a Ukrainian drone attack in Starobelsk in the Luhansk region.

The ministry also advised foreign citizens, including diplomatic staff and personnel of international organizations, to leave Kyiv as soon as possible, and urged local residents to avoid military and administrative infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

Hipper said the EU would maintain its presence and operations in Kyiv.

“What we will do on our side is to continue our support to Ukraine that needs air defence and further financial support,” she said.

She also noted that EU foreign ministers are expected to hold an informal meeting in Cyprus in the coming days, where they will discuss ways to increase international pressure on Russia.

Separately, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned Russia’s ambassador to Norway, Nikolay Viktorovich Korchunov, for consultations.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the move was in response to what he described as threats against foreign personnel in Ukraine made by Russia in recent days.

News.Az