1 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into bus in Mongolia

At least one person has been killed and five others injured after a car crashed into a passenger bus in Mongolia, the traffic police department said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday on Baga Toiruu road in Chingeltei district of Ulan Bator, when a car driven by a drunk driver collided with a passenger bus, the department said in a statement, adding that the injured people were hospitalized.

