Yandex metrika counter

1 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into bus in Mongolia

  • World
  • Share
1 killed, 5 injured after car crashes into bus in Mongolia
Source: Xinhua

At least one person has been killed and five others injured after a car crashed into a passenger bus in Mongolia, the traffic police department said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday on Baga Toiruu road in Chingeltei district of Ulan Bator, when a car driven by a drunk driver collided with a passenger bus, the department said in a statement, adding that the injured people were hospitalized. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      