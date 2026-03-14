Israel urges evacuations before strike near Iran's Tabriz

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Israel’s military has warned people to evacuate an industrial area west of Tabriz, a city in northwestern Iran, in a post on its Farsi-language X account, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The military said all people located in the area must urgently leave for their “safety and well-being”.

Attacks will take place in the coming hours, the military said.

“Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” it said.

The military attached a map to its social media post indicating the area targeted for attack.

News.Az