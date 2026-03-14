Ishkhan Verdyan: Pashinyan will win a convincing victory in parliamentary elections - INTERVIEW

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Debate continues in Armenia after it was suggested that the country should join a union with Russia similar to the Union State model. Critics say such a move could significantly limit national sovereignty, while others argue that Armenia has recently been strengthening its independence and pursuing a political course aimed at stability and long-term regional peace.

News.Az interviewed Armenian activist Ishkhan Verdyan on the matter.

– The former “secretary of the Security Council of the NKR”, Vitaly Balasanyan, has suggested that Armenia should become part of a union with Russia, effectively the Union State. How would you comment on this statement?

– If we consider Vitaly Balasanyan’s words in a broader context, that context is quite clear. The first president of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the second president, Robert Kocharyan, the third president, Serzh Sargsyan, as well as the Belarus-affiliated oligarch Gagik Tsarukyan, who has his own political party, and the Russia-based oligarch Samvel Karapetyan have all, in one form or another, for many years declared a course towards Armenia’s absorption by Russia. In essence, this refers to a model that would mean serious limitations on Armenian sovereignty within the framework of a union state.

Meanwhile, in recent years Armenia has gradually begun restoring elements of its independence step by step, largely thanks to the policies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team.

It is also well known that the so-called Karabakh clan and a significant part of Armenia’s opposition elite consistently advocate maintaining direct Russian political influence in Armenia, effectively returning the country to the status of a vassal-like, controlled entity. This has been stated many times, frequently and quite openly.

Therefore, Balasanyan’s current statement does not contain a fundamentally new position – this time it has simply been expressed much more directly.

If we also take into account statements from the Russian Federation about its intention to actively use so-called “soft power” and influence pre-election developments in Armenia, one can draw a straightforward conclusion: such statements and actions are likely connected to concerns that pro-Russian political forces may lose the upcoming parliamentary elections. That is why attempts are already being made to alter this scenario.

– Recently Anna Hakobyan stated that she is no longer in a civil marriage with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. There are several interpretations of this event in expert circles. What is your version of what is happening?

– A great deal has been said and written about Nikol Pashinyan’s divorce from Anna Hakobyan. However, almost everything circulating on this subject is most likely speculative and not directly related to reality.

Source: ArmenPress

What actually happened can only be explained by the spouses themselves if they wish to do so. In my opinion, discussing the matter without new and reliable information amounts to speculation about a family and personal situation that by its nature should not become the subject of public debate.

For that reason, I do not want to contribute to conspiracy theories and prefer to leave this question without comment. It is better to wait for further developments, if there are any.

– Pashinyan stated that the Constitution of Armenia should not contain references to the Declaration of Independence, which, as is known, includes territorial claims against Azerbaijan. How likely is it that these references will be removed from Armenia’s Constitution?

– In my opinion, the probability that the reference to the Declaration of Independence will be removed from Armenia’s Constitution is almost one hundred per cent – provided that Pashinyan wins the elections.

Today it was clearly stated that Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, adopted in 1990, effectively contains provisions that imply the continuation of the conflict, whereas Pashinyan does not see the country’s future development in a state of confrontation. His political line is based on a commitment to peace, and his entire strategy is built on the assumption that long-term peace will be established in the region.

Therefore, if he is re-elected, it can be expected that steps that could potentially lead to a new war will be halted. In this context, the reference to the Declaration of Independence will likely be removed in the new Constitution.

In addition, it cannot be ruled out that the so-called state structures of Artsakh, which currently continue to formally exist on the territory of Armenia although they no longer possess any real state functions, may finally be dissolved.

– Preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia are in full swing. What are your forecasts regarding their results?

Source: TASS

– My forecasts regarding the parliamentary elections remain unchanged. In my view, Pashinyan will win a convincing victory and will be able to secure a constitutional majority in the Armenian parliament.

Today Pashinyan mentioned a benchmark of about 65 per cent of the vote, although it seems to me that in this case he is even being somewhat modest. I believe the final result could turn out to be slightly higher.

Of course, only the vote itself will give the final answer. But one thing is already clear: at present, Pashinyan and the party he leads, Civil Contract, enjoy the support of a significant part of Armenian society. This support will most likely be reflected in the elections through votes cast for the current leader of the country.

News.Az