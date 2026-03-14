US Embassy in Baghdad hit in missile attack - VIDEO

US Embassy in Baghdad hit in missile attack - VIDEO

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The United States Embassy in Baghdad was struck in a missile attack on Saturday.

Officials said the missiles hit the embassy compound in Baghdad, sending smoke rising from the building. The extent of the damage and whether there were any casualties were not immediately confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency teams responded to the scene shortly after the attack. Authorities have not yet identified who was responsible for launching the missiles.

The embassy is located inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area that houses Iraqi government institutions and several foreign diplomatic missions.

News.Az