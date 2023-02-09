17,674 people dead, 72,879 injured following powerful earthquakes in Türkiye
09 Feb 2023
10 Jul 2024
As many as 17,674 people died, and 72,879 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, News.az reports.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.