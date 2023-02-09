17,674 people dead, 72,879 injured following powerful earthquakes in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 17,674 people died, and 72,879 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, News.az reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

News.Az