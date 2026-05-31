Iran claims it shot down a US military drone over its waters

Iran claims it shot down a US military drone over its waters

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Geopolitical tensions took a sharp turn early Sunday morning as Iran announced it had shot down an armed U.S. military drone over its territorial waters.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at dawn. The IRGC claimed the American drone had crossed into Iranian airspace to conduct what it described as a "hostile operation," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The drone was allegedly tracked and targeted by Iran's advanced air defense missile systems immediately after crossing the maritime border.

"An aggressive MQ-1 drone belonging to the US military... was identified and destroyed by the IRGC’s modern air defense missiles at dawn today," the military statement read.

The IRGC concluded its announcement with a stern warning, declaring that Iran's armed forces are prepared to respond decisively to any further acts of aggression or border violations. The U.S. military has not yet publicly responded to the claims.

News.Az