WHO warns travel bans could harm response to new Ebola strain

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The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged nations to roll back newly imposed travel restrictions and border closures, warning that reactionary bans could severely hamper efforts to contain a growing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa.





Speaking from Bunia—the epicentre of the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province—WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus argued that unity and transparency are essential to stopping the virus. He warned that closing borders often penalizes countries for being honest, which can discourage local authorities from openly reporting new cases, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The plea comes as several international and regional governments tighten border controls to stop the spread. Both the United States and Canada have implemented travel restrictions and suspended visas for residents traveling from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. Locally, Rwanda and Uganda have limited travel from Congo, with Rwanda completely barring entry to any foreign national who has passed through Congo in the last 30 days.

The situation is uniquely challenging because health workers are battling the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a specific variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. The strain is presently concentrated across three eastern Congolese provinces: Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

According to data released by the WHO, there are 134 confirmed cases across Congo and Uganda, resulting in 18 deaths. However, Congolese health authorities note that the true scope of the crisis may be significantly larger, with cumulative suspected cases surging past 1,000 since the outbreak was first declared on May 15.

Tedros emphasized that the international response must focus on supporting local communities rather than isolating them. “We are not here to tell people what to do. We are here to listen,” he stated, reiterating that local trust and cooperation remain the most effective weapons against the epidemic.

News.Az