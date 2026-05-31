Kyiv on high alert as Russia launches massive drone raid

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Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying 229 strike drones from seven different directions, Ukrainian military officials reported on Sunday. While air defense forces successfully intercepted the vast majority of the incoming threats, multiple strikes managed to slip through, and the attack remains ongoing.

The barrage involved a complex mix of weaponry, including traditional Shahed strike drones, advanced jet-powered variants, Gerbera and Italmas models, and "Parody" type decoy drones designed to confuse air defenses. According to Ukraine's Air Force, the drones were launched from Russian territories—including Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—as well as Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

A coordinated defense effort involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups managed to shoot down or neutralize 212 enemy drones, primarily across northern and eastern Ukraine. However, officials confirmed that 14 strike drones hit targets across 11 different locations, with falling debris reported at five additional sites.

The heavy bombardment aligns with recent warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who noted that intelligence data pointed to Russia preparing a massive strike. The Ministry of Defense had previously urged citizens to remain highly vigilant throughout the weekend. Security concerns are particularly acute in the capital, as residents celebrate Kyiv Day on May 31.

With several Russian drones still detected in Ukrainian airspace as of Sunday morning, the Air Force has warned residents to remain in shelters and follow all safety protocols.

News.Az