Israeli strike in southern Lebanon kills 9 Syrian refugees

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An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon has killed nine Syrian refugees from the same family, including six children, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a residential home inhabited by civilians in the town of Adloun, located near the southern city of Sidon (Saida). The Lebanese Health Ministry later confirmed that all the bodies recovered from the rubble belonged to members of the same family, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The fatal strike comes amid ongoing military actions, despite a regional ceasefire that originally took effect on April 17.

Following indirect negotiations mediated by the United States, the truce was recently extended for an additional 45 days starting May 17. However, Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory have continued.

News.Az