18 dead, 13 injured as passenger bus veered off a mountain road in Nepal
A bus driver on Wednesday lost control of his vehicle which veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others, police said, APA reports.
A police officer said the bus plunged several hundred feet in the accident in Narpani, a village about 150 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.
The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said the injured were hospitalized.
Police, soldiers, and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.
No other details were immediately available.
