White House refuses to comment on Iran's new proposal

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The White House stated that it would not disclose the details of private diplomatic discussions when asked about Iran’s new proposal to the United States, which was submitted through Pakistani mediators.

“We do not detail private diplomatic conversations. President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly tells Reuters, News.Az reports.

News.Az