Intel's Sambanova deal gets U.S. antitrust clearance
Source: Reuters
U.S. antitrust authorities have completed their review of Intel's (INTC.O), opens new tab investment in SambaNova, a chip startup chaired by Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, according to a regulatory notice circulated on Friday.
Intel put $35 million into SambaNova in February, which, along with other financing, boosted Intel’s stake in the startup to 8.2% from 6.8% last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Intel has planned to invest another $15 million in SambaNova, Reuters reported on April 1.
By Faig Mahmudov