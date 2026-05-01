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Intel's Sambanova deal gets U.S. antitrust clearance

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Intel's Sambanova deal gets U.S. antitrust clearance
Source: Reuters

U.S. antitrust ​authorities have completed ‌their review of Intel's (INTC.O), opens new tab investment in ​SambaNova, a ​chip startup chaired by ⁠Intel CEO ​Lip-Bu Tan, according ​to a regulatory notice circulated on Friday.

Intel put $35 ​million into ​SambaNova in February, which, ‌along ⁠with other financing, boosted Intel’s stake in the ​startup ​to ⁠8.2% from 6.8% last ​year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Intel has planned ​to invest ⁠another $15 million in SambaNova, Reuters ⁠reported ​on ​April 1.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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