200-acre brush fire prompts evacuations in Jurupa Valley - VIDEO

A fast-moving brush fire in Jurupa Valley, California, has burned 200 acres and forced evacuations after erupting Friday evening near Pyrite Street and Granite Hill Drive, officials said.

The Pyrite Fire erupted around 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hill Drive, according to Cal Fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fire officials initially said the fire was burning in "light flashy fuels" and estimated it at 15 acres.

Evacuation orders were issued and later expanded as the blaze continued to grow.

Evacuation areas can be viewed in the map below.

San Bernardino County Fire Capt. Shawn Millerick said the blaze was making a push toward Fontana. Sierra Avenue is closed from Jurupa Avenue to Armstrong Road, Fontana police said.

"At this time, Fontana residents are not impacted, but smoke may still be visible throughout the region," police posted on social media.

As of 9 p.m., the fire is estimated at 200 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Crews used helicopters to make water drops, and Phos-Chek was also dropped on flames.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

 


