Azerbaijan, Germany discuss natural gas and green energy ties

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Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Michael Harms, Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association, and representatives of major German companies during Baku Energy Week on Wednesday to discuss the current state of, and prospects for, cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The sides reviewed opportunities for collaboration in natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen, heat pumps, energy storage systems and electricity infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They hailed Azerbaijan’s commencement of gas supplies to Germany, its growing role in Europe’s energy security and its commitment to the energy transition process.

The sides also provided insights into renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, electricity interconnectors, green energy corridors and opportunities for electricity exports to Europe.

They also exchanged views on various cooperation opportunities with German companies in the context of regional connectivity and hydrogen-related initiatives.

News.Az