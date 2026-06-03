Kuwait ousts Iranian diplomats over deadly assault

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The US military reported that it had “successfully defeated” multiple Iranian missile and drone attacks across the Gulf and conducted defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

US CENTCOM also rejected Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another regional air base had been hit. Several Iranian ballistic missiles fired toward regional neighbors failed to reach their targets, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

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CENTCOM later reported that an additional wave of Iranian drones targeting US forces in Kuwait was unsuccessful, with multiple drones shot down. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

News.Az