3 Coins that could grow 10x–20x if Bitcoin (BTC) hits a $3 trillion market cap

Bitcoin (BTC) has recently smashed through a new ATH of over $122,000, and although it currently trades at $118,000, and market cap is at $2.3 trillion. Analysts are now projecting an even more bullish scenario: a $3 trillion Bitcoin market cap.

As is tradition in the crypto world, when Bitcoin rises, it often pulls other altcoins along for the ride. And in this wave, here are 3 projects that could deliver astronomical returns—potentially 10x to 20x gains.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Mega Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme coin—it’s a cultural movement bubbling in the cryptosphere with a mission to disrupt the meme coin space through real utility, pure decentralization, and community-first innovation. Built on the Ethereum chain, LILPEPE combines meme virality with visionary ambition. LILPEPE’s momentum is undeniable. Stage 5 of its presale recently sold out faster than anticipated, pulling in over $6.57 million. Stage 6 launched at $0.0015 and raised over $1 million within just 48 hours—a testament to investor confidence and market demand. With this level of traction during presale alone, LILPEPE is setting the tone for an explosive debut.

If Bitcoin’s market cap climbs from $2.3 trillion to $3 trillion (a 30.43% increase), the high-beta nature of LILPEPE as a meme coin with strong community backing could see its price shoot to $0.015–$0.030, a staggering 10x to 20x gain from its current presale price. Some analysts are even more bullish, projecting a long-term potential of $0.15 or more under sustained bullish conditions. These are why LILPEPE stands out:

LILPEPE is rewarding its community in a big way. Ten lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, with over 55,000 entries already flooding in. Upcoming Major Listings: The coin has already secured a listing on CoinMarketCap and plans to launch on two top centralized exchanges (CEXs) following the presale. The team is also targeting the biggest global exchange, with all systems reportedly in place.

LILPEPE isn’t just here to ride the meme wave—it’s here to lead it.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The OG Meme Coin With Bullish Momentum

While Little Pepe is the fresh face of the meme coin renaissance, Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the seasoned veteran. Currently trading around $0.20 with a market cap of $30.32 billion, DOGE has posted a 15.6% gain over the past week.

On the weekly timeframe, DOGE is bouncing off the 1-week 200-period moving average, forming a bullish megaphone pattern within a broader channel-up formation. Analysts see DOGE nearing a parabolic third phase, suggesting a breakout could be imminent, especially if it dips slightly to grab liquidity below $0.187 before launching.

DOGE’s 96% correlation with Bitcoin means its movements are tightly tied to the king coin. If BTC reaches a $3 trillion market cap, DOGE could potentially surge to $2.28–$4.56, representing a 10x–20x increase from its current price.

Stellar (XLM): Utility-Driven Rocket With Breakout Potential

Currently priced at around $0.47 with a market cap of $14.53 billion, XLM has surged 90% in July, with an additional 4.23% gain in the past 24 hours. XLM has shattered a seven-month bull flag pattern and is now surging above key EMAs, suggesting a strong bullish continuation. The setup mirrors previous cycles, where Stellar experienced extended price rallies following such technical breakouts. If Bitcoin’s market cap pushes to $3 trillion, XLM could be looking at a price range of $4.70–$10, representing a 10x–20x gain from its current level. With moderate correlation to BTC, XLM is well-positioned to shine.

Conclusion: LILPEPE Leads the Pack

While DOGE and XLM offer proven track records and solid fundamentals, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) brings an electrifying combination of meme coin energy, presale hype, and utility-backed vision. Its explosive presale performance, loyal community, and strategic exchange plans make it a top contender for 10x–20x gains if Bitcoin hits a $3 trillion market cap. Meme season is far from over, and Little Pepe might just be the next king of crypto.

