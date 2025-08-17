3 Coins With Bigger Gains than Ripple (XRP) Ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hey there—if you’ve been watching crypto, you know Ripple (XRP) is no rookie. It’s been around a while and still gets tech and finance folks buzzing. But let’s be honest—if we’re dreaming big for 2030, XRP might not light the board like some newer altcoins could. New contenders—like Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, and Hedera—will deliver far bigger returns if their roadmaps and hype play out.

Ripple (XRP): Steady Growth, Big Infrastructure Moves

As of today, XRP trades around $3.16–$3.18. There’s real momentum behind it too: whales opened over $25 million in long positions ahead of the U.S. crypto policy report. The U.S. SEC recently dropped its lawsuit against Ripple Labs, sending XRP up about 11% in short order. In addition, the Ripple-issued stablecoin RLUSD is getting approved by New York regulators, and there’s a legit structure building behind mainstream payments use.

What Could 2030 Look Like for XRP?

Forecasts vary wildly:

Some eye $5–$6 by 2026, even a crazy $100 by 2030—though that would imply a multi-trillion-dollar XRP market.

Others lean realistic: $15–$27 by 2030, assuming growing adoption and banking partnerships.

A middle-ground view sits around $30—reasonable if XRP becomes a go-to for global payments.

So yeah, XRP could soar—but more likely, it’s looking at 5× to 10× gains—but not 1,000×.Solid, yes—but not the kind of multiplier that turns $1,000 into a life-changing portfolio.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Early Entry Jackpot

Every cycle has that one coin people can’t believe they ignored when it was dirt cheap. As of writing, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) might just be that story for 2025. Currently deep in its presale—Stage 10, priced at $0.0019—LILPEPE has already raised over $18.17 million with nearly 12.15 billion tokens sold. The listing price is $0.003, meaning presale buyers look at an instant 66% paper gain before public trading starts. But it’s not just hype. LILPEPE runs on its own Layer-2 blockchain, offering fast, cheap, tax-free transactions and built-in protection against sniper bots—a big fix for chaotic meme launches. It’s more than a token; it’s the backbone of the upcoming Pepe Launchpad, a hub for future meme projects. Add in the fact it’s already listed on CoinMarketCap, has passed a smart contract audit, and is pumping out social buzz through a $777K giveaway (ten winners get $77K worth of tokens), and you’ve got a perfect storm brewing. Looking ahead, early believers talk openly about 100x–500x potential in the next bull run, and a hyper-bull scenario, $2 by 2030, isn’t impossible. That’s over 1,100× from presale pricing—the kind of multiplier XRP simply can’t match.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Meme Culture Meets Mainstream Merch

If LILPEPE is the scrappy moonshot, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is the meme coin crossing into mainstream culture. As of writing, PENGU trades near $0.0398, riding a strong technical uptrend with patterns pointing toward $0.041–$0.075 in the short term. This week, the token’s 90% surge is fueled by brand expansion, not just chart patterns. The real kicker? Pudgy Penguins are already a recognizable NFT brand. Their recent deal with China’s Supply Inc. brings Pudgy-themed toys and Web3 games into massive new markets. And unlike many meme tokens that peak and fade, PENGU is finding ways to turn cultural recognition into tangible utility—something most meme projects never figure out. Looking ahead to 2030, a $1 PENGU price isn’t out of the question. That’s a 25x move from current levels, provided they keep expanding beyond the crypto echo chamber.

Hedera (HBAR): Quietly Building an Enterprise Edge

HBAR, at $0.2603 as of writing, has been slowly gaining favor with institutional players. Built on Hashgraph tech, it’s fast, secure, and designed for enterprise-grade applications. Adoption spreads across finance, supply chain, and tokenized assets. Some projections put HBAR at $0.75 by late 2025 and around $2.20 by 2030, backed by enterprise integrations, AI connections, and new dApp ecosystems. It’s not flashy like LILPEPE, but it’s a steady compounder for those who want exposure to high-performance blockchain infrastructure.

The Bottom Line: Chasing Bigger Gains

By 2030, XRP will likely remain strong, with a solid price multiple over today’s levels. But if you’re looking for life-changing upside, the higher risk–higher reward plays are where the magic happens.

LILPEPE is the clear moonshot—huge presale momentum, a working Layer-2 vision, and meme culture energy already viral.

PENGU blends brand-building with mainstream merch, offering unique staying power.

HBAR is the slow-and-steady tech bet with a strong enterprise backbone.

In the end, timing is everything. LILPEPE’s presale is still live, and the window for early entry is closing fast. If history’s any guide, the regret isn’t buying too early—it’s watching from the sidelines when the rocket launches.

