How the solo Beatles channeled the Fab Four in their music

How the solo Beatles channeled the Fab Four in their music

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When The Beatles acrimoniously disbanded in 1970, John, Paul, George, and Ringo deliberately steered clear of the sonic signatures that defined the Fab Four. Eager to forge distinct individual identities, they avoided any musical choices that could be perceived as riding the coattails of their legendary past.

Over time, however, the heavy weight of that legacy lifted. Eventually, all four musicians embraced their roots, resulting in standout solo tracks that beautifully echo the unmistakable magic of their former band, News.Az reports, citing AS.

George Harrison: “When We Was Fab”

Arguably the most overtly "Beatlesque" track in existence, "When We Was Fab" is a dazzling time capsule that feels plucked straight from the band's 1967 psychedelic peak. Ironically, it was written by George Harrison—historically the least sentimental member regarding his Beatles tenure.

Co-written and produced alongside ELO frontman Jeff Lynne, the track masterfully revives the band’s mid-career flourishes, seamlessly blending dramatic, swelling string arrangements with a mystical Eastern aura. Though born organically, the homage captured the spirit of the era so flawlessly that it felt like a conscious trip down memory lane.

Paul McCartney: “My Brave Face”

For Paul McCartney, it took an outside perspective to convince him that revisiting his 1960s pop sensibilities wasn't taboo. Enter Elvis Costello, a lifelong Beatles fanatic who teamed up with McCartney for a series of co-writing sessions in the late 1980s.

Costello actively nudged "Macca" to stop overthinking and embrace the effortless, soaring melodies he had spent years avoiding out of fear of self-plagiarism. The result, "My Brave Face," channels the infectious, tuneful energy of the early-60s Fab Four. The track even bursts out of the gate by launching straight into the chorus—a classic arrangement technique mirroring foundational hits like "Can't Buy Me Love."

John Lennon: “I’m Losing You”

Pinpointing an overtly Beatlesque track in John Lennon's solo catalog is a much tougher task. Lennon was notoriously forward-looking, preferring a raw, stripped-down, and grit-infused aesthetic over the pristine studio production of his former group.

However, Lennon occasionally tapped back into the bluesy, earthy abandon that defined his contributions to The White Album and Abbey Road. Featured on his 1980 comeback album Double Fantasy, "I'm Losing You" stands out as a direct spiritual descendant of heavy grooves like "Come Together" and "Don't Let Me Down." The track is anchored by a biting rhythm section, underscored by Lennon delivering his vocals with the same raw, throat-shredding intensity of his youth.

Ringo Starr: “Weight Of The World”

After taking a nearly decade-long hiatus from the recording studio, Ringo Starr made a triumphant return with his 1992 album Time Takes Time. To ensure a strong comeback, the album was given a glossy, star-studded production treatment, featuring elite session players like Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' keyboardist Benmont Tench.

The album’s lead single, "Weight Of The World," relies on a brilliant songwriting framework by Brian O’Doherty and Fred Velez that explicitly mirrors classic Beatles arrangements, complete with jangly guitars and bright, cascading harmonies. In a brilliant piece of irony, Ringo uses the lyrics to warn listeners about the dangers of getting trapped in the past, all while the music underneath serves up a flawless, loving tribute to the 1960s.

News.Az