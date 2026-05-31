Israel making a major mistake in Lebanon, France says

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France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Sunday labeled Israel's deepening military presence in Lebanon a "major mistake" and confirmed that Paris has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the escalating crisis.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, Barrot expressed profound alarm over the expansion of the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory," Barrot stated, calling the battlefield developments "extremely concerning."

The sharp critique underscores growing diplomatic friction between Paris and Jerusalem as Israeli troops continue pushing further beyond the border into Lebanese territory.

Beyond the immediate fighting, Barrot voiced intense concern over the wider regional conflict, specifically urging Iran and the United States to secure an agreement to de-escalate tensions. He emphasized that the ongoing economic fallout from the war is becoming unsustainable for European markets.

"The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day—at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy," Barrot warned.

In response to the disruption of vital trade routes, the foreign minister revealed that France is actively advancing plans for a dedicated maritime mission to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Barrot noted that planning for the naval initiative is highly advanced, with active diplomatic discussions currently underway with both Washington and Tehran.

News.Az