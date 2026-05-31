Trump to open America 250 fair after musical guests quit

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President Donald Trump will personally kick off "The Great American State Fair" on June 24 in Washington, D.C., following a wave of high-profile cancellations by musical headliners who dropped out over political concerns.

The massive event, planned for the National Mall to celebrate the United States' 250th semiquincentennial anniversary, was originally scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10. However, the entertainment lineup fractured in recent days as mainstream country and rock artists, including Martina McBride and Poison frontman Bret Michaels, pulled out of the festivities, News.Az reports, citing WBAL TV.

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels said in an official statement detailing his exit. McBride echoed the sentiment, expressing deep distress that her participation might alienate fans or misrepresent the core meaning behind her music.

Trump reacted to the artist boycott on social media on Saturday, pushing to pivot the entire opening day toward a political event. "We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. Cancel it," the president wrote.

Organizers quickly adjusted the schedule to accommodate Trump's headlining appearance on June 24, a day ahead of the original opening. Despite the high-profile exits, other notable musicians are still locked in to perform during the multi-week fair, including Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli.

The fair is being run by Freedom 250, a non-profit entity launched by Trump last year and spearheaded by a former appointee from his first administration. While a spokesperson for Freedom 250 insisted to the media that the celebration is "inherently nonpolitical," the event's programming choices have drawn intense scrutiny. Daily themes at the fair prominently feature the "Make America Healthy Again" movement—the official health agenda championed by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The political undertones of the semiquincentennial fair have already sparked friction on Capitol Hill. Several Senate Democrats have raised formal concerns regarding Freedom 250, demanding transparency into the organization’s private fundraising practices and flagging potential conflicts of interest surrounding the highly commercialized anniversary event.

News.Az