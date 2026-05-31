Baku to host historic first Azerbaijan-US economic dialogue

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Within the framework of Baku Energy Week, on June 2, the first Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue will be held in accordance with the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the US Department of State, Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The event will discuss prospects for cooperation on regional connections, trade, industry, investments, energy security, transit, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

It is planned to organize special sessions with the participation of business circles of both countries and sign a number of documents on cooperation

News.Az