31,000 Kaiser nurses to strike, hospitals face disruption

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, eight Kaiser hospitals and multiple clinics may face delayed appointments, service limitations, or temporary closures as staff walk off the job. The strike is organized by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), which represents a wide range of medical workers, including registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, therapists and dietitians, News.Az reports, citing Los Angeles Times.

Union leaders say the strike is driven by chronic understaffing and alleged unfair labor practices. They argue that insufficient staffing levels are putting patient safety at risk and increasing workloads to unsustainable levels.

“We’re striking because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients and workload standards that prevent burnout,” said UNAC/UHCP president Charmaine S. Morales. The union has pledged to remain on strike until a fair contract agreement is reached.

Kaiser Permanente, however, says it has offered employees its strongest-ever national bargaining proposal, including wage increases of 21.5%. In a statement, the company said it remains focused on reaching agreements that recognize employees’ contributions while maintaining affordable patient care.

The union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging Kaiser walked away from negotiations in December and attempted to bypass agreed bargaining procedures. Contract talks have been ongoing since May.

Picket lines are also expected at Kaiser facilities in Northern and Central California, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and in Hawaii, signaling one of the largest healthcare labor actions of the year.