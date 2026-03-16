Apple acquires MotionVFX to grow subscriber base

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Apple has acquired the video editing company MotionVFX, known for its plugins, templates, and visual effects tools designed for use with Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

“We are extremely excited to share that MotionVFX is joining the Apple team to continue to empower creators and editors to do their best work,” the startup said on its website Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together.”

Apple declined to comment or disclose deal terms.

Founded in 2009, MotionVFX offers packages starting at $29 a month for editing inside Final Cut Pro. The acquisition will allow Apple to integrate MotionVFX’s capabilities directly rather than relying on third-party extensions.

The move could help Apple better compete with Adobe Premiere Pro and add subscribers as it continues to lessen its reliance on devices. Apple’s services business, which includes subscriptions like iCloud, Apple Music, and app bundles, generally have higher profit margins than hardware like iPhones.

In January, Apple introduced a bundle called Creator Studio, which packages popular creative apps like Final Cut Pro into a subscription for $12.99 per month or $129 per year. It competes with suites like Adobe Creative Cloud.

Apple has long avoided large acquisitions, and has instead purchased numerous small companies for their talent and technology that can be integrated into existing products.

News.Az