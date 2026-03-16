Tesla stock up as Musk hints at Terafab launch

Tesla stock up as Musk hints at Terafab launch

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Tesla shares saw a slight increase in early trading on Monday after CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company's highly anticipated "Terafab" semiconductor manufacturing project could launch within days.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker were up about 2.97% at $402.81, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investor interest was sparked after Musk posted on social media over the weekend that “Tesla’s Terafab Project launches in 7 days.”

The announcement renewed focus on Tesla’s long-term strategy to secure its own semiconductor supply as it expands into artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and robotics.

Musk signals push into semiconductor manufacturing

Tesla’s Terafab concept was previously discussed during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call in January, when Musk outlined the need for a large semiconductor manufacturing facility.

The company plans to produce millions of AI-enabled vehicles and robots, which would significantly increase its demand for advanced chips.

“So I think in order to remove the constraint, the probable constraint in three or four years, we're going to have to build a Tesla Terafab, a very big fab that includes logic, memory, and [semiconductor] packaging domestically,” Musk said.

He warned that relying solely on external suppliers could create supply bottlenecks as Tesla’s artificial intelligence ambitions expand.

“If we don't do the Tesla TeraFab, we're going to be limited by supplier output of chips, and I think maybe memory's an even bigger limiter than AI logic.”

The facility would mark Tesla’s first major move into semiconductor manufacturing at scale, positioning the company to control a larger portion of its AI hardware supply chain.

Terafab could support Tesla’s growing AI ecosystem

The proposed Terafab facility is expected to support Tesla’s expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Industry reports suggest the factory could eventually produce up to 200 billion AI chips annually, though Tesla has not confirmed that estimate.

These chips would power a range of Tesla technologies, including: Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, Autonomous vehicle computing systems, AI training infrastructure, Robotics projects such as Optimus

Tesla is currently developing its fifth-generation AI processor, known internally as AI5, which is expected to significantly improve computing performance for autonomous driving systems.

The company already works with several major semiconductor manufacturers to produce its chips.

Key partners include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, as well as Samsung, which has produced earlier Tesla AI chips.

Intel has also been mentioned as a potential partner in Tesla’s chip strategy, although no formal agreement has been announced.

Investors look for catalyst as EV market faces headwinds

The potential launch of the Terafab project comes as Tesla investors search for new catalysts to drive the company’s stock higher.

Before Monday’s gains, Tesla shares had fallen roughly 3% since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel began strikes related to the conflict with Iran.

The drop came even as benchmark oil prices surged more than 40%, a development that typically supports electric vehicle demand by making gasoline-powered vehicles more expensive to operate.

However, the EV industry has faced its own challenges.

In the United States, electric vehicle sales dropped 36% in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter after the $7,500 federal EV tax credit expired at the end of September.

Tesla’s potential expansion into chip manufacturing reflects a broader shift in the company’s strategy.

Beyond producing electric vehicles, Tesla has increasingly positioned itself as a technology and artificial intelligence company investing in autonomous driving systems, robotics, AI training infrastructure, and advanced semiconductor design.

News.Az