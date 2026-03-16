Drone strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad - VIDEO
A drone reportedly targeted the Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel within Baghdad's Green Zone, a site that houses the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq and various diplomatic facilities.
The hotel houses the headquarters of the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq and is frequently used by international diplomats, journalists, and business travelers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The hotel complex also hosts diplomatic facilities, including Saudi Arabia Embassy, highlighting the significance of the location within Baghdad’s main diplomatic district. Videos shared on social media show fire and smoke rising from one part of the building after the reported strike. Official confirmation is pending at this moment.
Around the same time, sirens sounded and an explosion was reported near the Embassy of the United States, Baghdad, according to a Reuters witness.
By Ulviyya Salmanli