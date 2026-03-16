+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, shrapnel from ballistic missiles fired by Iran and debris from Israeli interceptors that shot them down fell near Jerusalem’s walled Old City. According to Israeli police, some of the debris landed around some of the city’s most sacred sites for Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

There were no casualties or ​major damage reported at the Church of ⁠the Holy Sepulchre or the nearby hilltop plateau ​known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa compound and to Jews ​as Temple Mount, a flashpoint site that is holy to both faiths, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photos distributed by police showed three officers ​carrying what appeared to be a large ​metal ring-shaped part of a missile off a red-tiled ‌roof ⁠adjacent to the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial and a popular pilgrimage site.

Another image showed a police cordon ​around a ​small area ⁠in the Al-Aqsa compound plaza which also houses the golden Dome ​of the Rock, with small fragments strewn ​on ⁠the floor.

"Jerusalem District police, bomb disposal teams, and Border Police units have secured the sites ⁠and ​are currently working to eliminate ​any remaining risk to the public," police said in a ​statement.

News.Az