31st Nizami Ganjavi International Center meeting starts in Geneva

In collaboration with the United Nations Office at Geneva, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) officially launched its 31st High-Level Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme "From Promise to Impact: Implementing the Pact for the Future and COP29 Commitments," News.az reports citing Azertac .

The high-level meeting, to run until January 17, brought together more than 40 influential leaders.The event was attended by former heads of state and government representing more than 25 countries, as well as heads of international organizations.Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the NGIC co-chair, Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President, and former President of Finland Tarja Halonen made opening remarks.Centered on the global themes such as “Financing the SDGs for Developing Countries”, “COP29: From Promise to Progress”, and “Implementing Green Digital Action on Health and Climate Change”, this event aims to prepare for the 12th Global Baku Forum to be held this year.This is the 4th meeting co-organized by the NGIC and the UN Office at Geneva.

News.Az