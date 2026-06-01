How did Aryna Sabalenka secure the win?

How did Aryna Sabalenka secure the win?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aryna Sabalenka produced one of the standout performances of the 2026 French Open by defeating fellow Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The victory keeps Sabalenka's hopes alive of capturing her first Grand Slam title on a surface other than hard courts and reinforces her status as one of the favorites in Paris.

Who won the match?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the French Open.

The match was widely viewed as one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament because it featured two of the most powerful hitters in women's tennis.

Why was this match so significant?

The encounter brought together two players with a combined seven Grand Slam singles titles. Osaka entered the match seeking her best-ever French Open result, while Sabalenka was aiming to continue her pursuit of a maiden Roland Garros crown.

Many analysts considered it a test of whether Sabalenka could adapt her aggressive game to clay against an opponent capable of matching her power.

How did Sabalenka secure the win?

Sabalenka relied on more than just raw power. She mixed aggressive baseline play with variety, intelligent shot selection and timely risk-taking.

Her ability to stay composed during crucial moments, particularly late in the first set, allowed her to gain control of the contest and prevent Osaka from building momentum.

What does the result say about Sabalenka's form?

The victory suggests Sabalenka is in excellent form and increasingly comfortable on clay courts.

Although she has already won multiple Grand Slam titles on hard courts, success at Roland Garros would demonstrate her ability to dominate across different surfaces and further strengthen her position at the top of women's tennis.

How disappointing is this result for Naomi Osaka?

While the defeat ends Osaka's tournament, it also represents one of her most encouraging French Open campaigns.

Historically, clay has been her least successful Grand Slam surface. Reaching the fourth round marked her deepest run at Roland Garros and highlighted continued progress in adapting her game to clay.

What was Osaka trying to achieve in Paris?

Osaka was pursuing her first French Open quarterfinal appearance and hoping to prove she could contend for major titles on clay.

Her performances throughout the tournament suggested significant improvement and could provide confidence heading into future clay-court seasons.

Who will Sabalenka face next?

Sabalenka will meet Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

The matchup presents another challenge as Shnaider has emerged as one of the rising stars on the women's tour and has enjoyed a strong run in Paris.

Is Sabalenka now the favorite to win the French Open?

Sabalenka is among the leading contenders, but the competition remains intense.

Her victory over Osaka removed one of the tournament's biggest threats and demonstrated her ability to handle pressure matches. If she maintains this level of play, she will be difficult to stop.

What would a French Open title mean for Sabalenka?

Winning Roland Garros would be a landmark achievement in Sabalenka's career.

It would:

Give her a first French Open crown.

Deliver her first Grand Slam title away from hard courts.

Strengthen her case as the most complete player in women's tennis.

Add another major trophy to her growing collection.

Confirm her ability to succeed on all surfaces.

What is the biggest takeaway from the match?

The biggest takeaway is that Sabalenka showed she can win high-pressure matches on clay against elite opponents. By overcoming Osaka in one of the tournament's marquee contests, she has taken another major step toward potentially capturing the French Open title and expanding her Grand Slam legacy.

News.Az