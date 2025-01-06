Yandex metrika counter

36 terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria

  • World
  • Share
36 terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria
Photo: Anadolu

36 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria.

As reported by News.Az, this was reported by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

"32 PKK/YPG terrorists identified in northern Syria and 4 PKK terrorists found in northern Iraq have been neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces. The fight against terrorist organizations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," the Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      