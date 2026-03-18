What is Eid al-Fitr: date, meaning, and celebration ideas
What is Eid al-Fitr?
Eid al-Fitr is a special occasion for Muslim and is a time for celebration with family and loved ones. Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, a period of month-long fasting for Muslims around the world, and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar.
There are two days out of the year dedicated to a celebration called Eid, in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar. Eid ul-Fitr occurs at the end of the month of Ramadan each year, and Eid al-Adha, which occurs on the 10th, 11th and 12 of Dhul Hijjah, last month of the Islamic year, News.Az reports, citing Islamic Relief.
When is Eid al-Fitr in 2026?
Eid al-Fitr 2026 will fall on Friday 20th March 2026, following the sighting of the moon.
Whether you are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Friday or Saturday, at Islamic Relief UK we wish everyone celebrating this joyous occasion a wonderful Eid Mubarak!
Unlike the Gregorian calendar we use today, the Islamic calendar operates on the lunar cycle. This means that all significant days in the Islamic calendar appear to shift forward approximately 11 days each year. Therefore, the sighting of the moon determines the end of the month-long period of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid.
As with each day in the Islamic calendar, the next day begins after Maghrib prayer (just after sunset) of the same day. Eid begins after the moon has been sighted. Therefore, the last day of fasting ends at Maghrib.
How many days is Eid al-Fitr 2026?
Eid ul-Fitr lasts for one day, and is expected to take place on either Thursday 19th March or Friday 20th March 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon. In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal. This is the day in which Eid prayers take place, and it is forbidden to fast.
However, in many Muslim countries, the celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr can last for up to three days. These days are usually public holidays, in which families and friends gather and celebrate the end of a month of fasting.
Eid al-Fitr differs from Eid al-Adha, which is unanimously celebrated for three days.
What does Eid ul-Fitr mean?
The word Eid translates as “the festival of breaking the fast”, marking the end of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.
It’s a day of joy and celebration in having spent Ramadan in Allah’s pleasure, and for fulfilling our duty to Allah to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours. The day is usually characterised by praying Eid prayers, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying good food.
Eid ul-Fitr is a time to appreciate and enjoy the blessings Allah has given us, as well as remembering those less fortunate who may not have the means to celebrate the holy occasion. It’s also a great time for increased worship and devotion to Allah, as we show happiness and gratitude to Him.
What to do on Eid al-Fitr?
Eid is a time for celebration with family and loved ones. Furthermore, it is a period of rest and good tidings! There are many virtues to the day. Therefore, Muslims are encouraged to do many things when celebrating Eid, such as:
- Pray Eid prayer. Every Muslim is encouraged to pray Eid prayer in congregation with their fellow Muslim community to thank Allah (SWT) and enjoin in good.
- Take a different route to and from Eid prayer. It is the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him) to travel to the Eid prayer using one route and return home using a different direction. It was narrated by Jabir bin Abdullah:
- Wear your best clothes and smell good! This is a day that all are encouraged to perform a ritual ablution, wear their best clothes, smell good, and gather together in community to bring in the celebration.
- Share gifts and glad tidings. Share in the celebration of a day ordained by Allah!
- Make Du’a and engage in Ibaadah (worship) and sunnah acts of worship. This is encouraged all year round and especially on days that draw us closer to Allah.
What is the story behind Eid-ul-Fitr?
Eid ul-Fitr was first established by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Madinah, 624 EC. This was in the second year after the Hijra Sharif, and was initially celebrated after the Muslims of the time had completed their first month of fasting in Ramadan.
When the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) arrived in Medina, he found people celebrating on two days, in which they engaged in recreational activities. Thereafter, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) announced two days of celebration- Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
What is the significance of Eid al Fitr?
Eid ul-Fitr is an occasion for celebrating the completion of Ramadan with family and friends. It’s also a means of showing happiness and gratitude to Allah for allowing us to spend Ramadan in His worship.
Eid ul Fitr is also a means of fostering good ties among family members, as well as the whole community. Eid is characterised by visiting loved ones, sharing gifts and food, and praying Eid Salah in congregation.
Why is Eid ul Fitr important?
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, a period of month-long fasting for Muslims around the world.
Eid is a time for celebration with family and loved ones. Furthermore, it is a period of rest and good tidings! Eid is also a holy day in the Islamic calendar, in which we are encouraged to engage in increased dhikr (remembrance of Allah) as well as prayers, in order to show gratitude. Indeed, it’s important to remember Allah in all occasions:
What does Eid-ul-Fitr symbolise?
Islam, Eid al-Fitr symbolises that by being patient and steadfast, we can earn great rewards. Celebrated as a reward for completing a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, Eid ul-Fitr can be seen to represent the bliss of the hereafter life if one is dutiful and pleases Allah in this life.
Eid ul-Fitr also symbolises the importance of remembering Allah in all occasions. The most important ritual of Eid, is the Eid Salah – a prayer in congregation with their fellow Muslim community to thank Allah (SWT) and enjoin in good.
Eid ul-Fitr symbolises what Allah has promised us in the Holy Qur’an:
Surely with hardship comes ease. Qur'an | 94:7
After a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, physically, Ramadan can be quite tough for many Muslims. Eid ul-Fitr is a reward for this, and a day of celebration with family and friends.
How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?
As with any festival and important occasion, we follow the example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
There are various Sunnah acts of worship you can do on the day of Eid. Discover more here:
In addition to the acts of worship mentioned, you can also:
- Host an Eid gathering with your local community: This will give your neighbours a chance to bond and will encourage others to find out more about the celebration. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him honour his neighbor.” [Hadith | Muslim]
- Celebrate with everyone: A study by Faith Matters found that a lack of network and feelings of isolation were some of the biggest problems faced by Muslim converts in the UK. Speak to that person you see standing by themselves at the mosque, and make everyone feel welcomed and loved on this blessed day.
How to prepare for Eid ul-Fitr
It’s important to be prepared for Eid, and that includes paying Zakat al-Fitr. Zakat al Fitr (also known as Fitrana) is a charitable donation of food that must be given before Eid prayer, before the end of the month of Ramadan, for the love of Allah. Zakat al-Fitr is compulsory upon every self-supporting adult Muslim who has food in excess of their needs, on behalf of themselves and their dependants.
By Ulviyya Salmanli