Spain commits over $1B in military aid to Ukraine

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On Wednesday, Spain committed €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine after a bilateral meeting in Madrid between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Announcing the package after talks at the Moncloa Palace, Sanchez said Spain would continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as necessary” to achieve a just and lasting peace, as Russia’s war enters its fourth year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new package brings Spain’s total aid to Ukraine to €4 billion since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

“We will stay on your side as we always have, from coherence and trust in an international order that, despite its shortcomings, has helped humanity enjoy a long period of peace and prosperity,” Sanchez said.

He described the current moment as one of “great global uncertainty,” warning that the war in the Middle East is allowing Russia to benefit from rising fuel prices.

Zelenskyy echoed that concern.

“Russia is very interested in this war,” he claimed.

In a separate interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy added that the Iran war is causing delays in peace negotiations for Ukraine as well as the depletion of military resources, including US-made Patriot missiles.

Sanchez said Spain and Ukraine will work together on co-production in the defense industry, including agreements involving companies and coordination with defense ministries.

A second pillar of cooperation will focus on Ukraine’s reconstruction, with new projects planned in areas such as railways, energy, and education.

News.Az