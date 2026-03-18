Iran missile debris damages three private planes at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Three private planes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv were severely damaged by debris from Iranian missiles intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, according to the Israel Airports Authority.
The authority said the damage occurred over the past few days. It did not provide details on the aircrafts' owners, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Since the U.S.-Israeli led air strikes on Iran began on February 28, triggering missile fire at Israel from Iran, commercial flights have been halted at the country's main air gateway. However, Israeli carriers have operated flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad.
There have also been limited outbound flights, with Ben Gurion also used by the Israeli and U.S. militaries.
Half of Iranian missiles entering Israeli airspace are said to be cluster munitions, which open in mid-air and scatter as many as several hundred "bomblets" over a wide area.
By Ulviyya Salmanli