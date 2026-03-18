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Iran missile debris damages three private planes at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

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Iran missile debris damages three private planes at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Photo credit: The Times of Israel

Three private planes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv were severely damaged by debris from Iranian missiles intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

The authority ⁠said the damage occurred over ​the past few days. It did ​not provide details on the aircrafts' owners, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Since the U.S.-Israeli led air strikes on Iran began ​on February 28, triggering missile fire ​at Israel from Iran, commercial flights have ‌been ⁠halted at the country's main air gateway. However, Israeli carriers have operated flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad.

There ​have also ​been ⁠limited outbound flights, with Ben Gurion also used by ​the Israeli and U.S. militaries.

Half ​of ⁠Iranian missiles entering Israeli airspace are said to be cluster munitions, which open ⁠in ​mid-air and scatter as ​many as several hundred "bomblets" over a wide area.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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